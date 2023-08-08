BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (August 07, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 07:15am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (August 07, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 05-08-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,700        235        17,935        17,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,969        252        19,221        19,221          NIL
===========================================================================

