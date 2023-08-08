‘200,000 Iranian tourists should visit Pakistan each year’

LAHORE: Iranian Minister for Tourism, Archaeology and Handicrafts Syed Ezzatollah Zarghami has said that the number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries.

“At least one million Pakistani and 200,000 Iranian tourists should visit each other’s countries,” he said while addressing the Pak-Iran Tourism Forum held under the auspices of Punjab Tourism Department on Monday.

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr Akram Javed, Punjab Tourism Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Iran Tourism Department Deputy Director General Mohammadi Qasmi, Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehran Mohdfar, tourism department officials, tour operators and others also were present on this occasion.

The Iranian Minister further said that the purpose of organising the Pakistan-Iran Tourism Forum was to increase facilities for tourists. He disclosed that last year 9.311 million foreign tourists visited Iran; in the same year, around 200,000 Pakistani visited Iran while 65,000 Iranians visited Pakistan for tourism purposes.

He averred that he was very happy to visit Badshahi Masjid, Allama Iqbal Mazar, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore. “The two countries were bound by one faith and a common culture. Therefore, there was no obstacle for people from both sides to come closer.

