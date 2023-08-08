BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘200,000 Iranian tourists should visit Pakistan each year’

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

LAHORE: Iranian Minister for Tourism, Archaeology and Handicrafts Syed Ezzatollah Zarghami has said that the number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries.

“At least one million Pakistani and 200,000 Iranian tourists should visit each other’s countries,” he said while addressing the Pak-Iran Tourism Forum held under the auspices of Punjab Tourism Department on Monday.

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Social Welfare Minister Prof Dr Akram Javed, Punjab Tourism Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Iran Tourism Department Deputy Director General Mohammadi Qasmi, Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehran Mohdfar, tourism department officials, tour operators and others also were present on this occasion.

The Iranian Minister further said that the purpose of organising the Pakistan-Iran Tourism Forum was to increase facilities for tourists. He disclosed that last year 9.311 million foreign tourists visited Iran; in the same year, around 200,000 Pakistani visited Iran while 65,000 Iranians visited Pakistan for tourism purposes.

He averred that he was very happy to visit Badshahi Masjid, Allama Iqbal Mazar, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore. “The two countries were bound by one faith and a common culture. Therefore, there was no obstacle for people from both sides to come closer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan and Iran Asif Bilal Lodhi Syed Ezzatollah Zarghami Pakistan Iran Tourism Forum Iranian tourists Punjab Tourism Department

Comments

1000 characters

‘200,000 Iranian tourists should visit Pakistan each year’

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories