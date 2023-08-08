KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Gadoon Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 3,291.867 117.44 26.09.2023 19.09.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 26.09.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

