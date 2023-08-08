BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
Markets

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 07, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 07, 2023).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.34    21.84
2-Week      21.53    22.03
1-Month     21.79    22.29
3-Month     22.42    22.67
6-Month     22.68    22.93
9-Month     22.73    23.23
1-Year      22.74    23.24
==========================

Data source: SBP

KIBOR kibor rates Kibor interbank offered rates Kibor interbank

