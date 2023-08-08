Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 07, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.34 21.84
2-Week 21.53 22.03
1-Month 21.79 22.29
3-Month 22.42 22.67
6-Month 22.68 22.93
9-Month 22.73 23.23
1-Year 22.74 23.24
==========================
Data source: SBP
