Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 04:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.41% at 11,681.66, closing higher for a seventh straight session.

John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

The island nation’s official reserve assets were at $3.76 billion as of July, up from $3.72 billion in June, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials rise

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 105.5 million shares from 147.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.32 million) from 4.39 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 321.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.89 billion rupees, the data showed.

