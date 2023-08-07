BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 56.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.6%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
OGDC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
PAEL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PIOC 94.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PPL 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.24%)
PRL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.04%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.54%)
TRG 103.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By 13.1 (0.26%)
BR30 17,942 Increased By 102.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 48,722 Increased By 136.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,384 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thai baht pares gains on cooler inflation, Asia FX mixed

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 11:01am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Thailand’s baht pared gains on Monday after a lower-than-expected rise in inflation, while other Asian currencies traded cautiously ahead of US and China inflation data due later in the week.

The baht was up 0.27% earlier but pared gains to nearly 0.1%, while equities in Bangkok fell 0.2%, as the headline consumer price index came in below the central bank’s target of 1% to 3% for a third successive month.

The inflation data comes against the backdrop of growing political uncertainty in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy since the May 14 election, with the country’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra postponing his return from self-exile as the region struggles to overcome a political deadlock.

“Thai inflation in July dampens hawkish hopes that the Bank Of Thailand (BOT) may give one more encore hike this year,” said Kittika Boonsrang, a capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank.

“At the same time, it may cause some weakness in the Thai baht via speculative flows as the BOT seems to reach its peak rate in this cycle.”

Meanwhile, economic growth in Indonesia in the second quarter accelerated unexpectedly and came in above market predictions.

Thai baht falls on political uncertainties, Asian FX declines

The Indonesian rupiah was slightly weaker before the data, while stocks were up 0.4%.

Among other currencies in the region, the Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso appreciating 0.02% each, while the Singapore dollar depreciated slightly.

Investors are eyeing US and Chinese inflation figures due later this week, with hopes of more policy easing to aid a weak post-pandemic recovery in China.

The Chinese yuan weakened 0.3% and is among the worst performing currencies in the region this year.

“Markets continue to wait for more stimulus measures to be announced by the Chinese authorities … There is huge expectations of more policy support to be announced. Any lacking in that regard, I think, could risk some pullback in risk sentiment in the region,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s benchmark share index was up 0.9% while stocks in Manila were 0.8% higher.

Stocks in South Korea and China fell 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Asian currencies Thailand’s baht

Comments

1000 characters

Thai baht pares gains on cooler inflation, Asia FX mixed

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

FBR refuses to share Politically-Exposed Persons’ data

Digital census data: Govt says error probability can be quite low

Read more stories