BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 104.89 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
HUBC 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.59 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
PRL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 103.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.42%)
UNITY 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.79%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By 36.6 (0.74%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 208.2 (1.17%)
KSE100 48,926 Increased By 340.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,482 Increased By 111.7 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar tentative as US inflation data looms

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 09:27am

SINGAPORE: The dollar was on the back foot on Monday after a mixed US jobs report provided little directional conviction and as market focus turned to inflation data from the world’s two largest economies due this week.

The US economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, data on Friday showed, but it recorded solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate.

While the dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies in the aftermath of the data, its losses were capped as the report pointed to a still-tight labour market, suggesting the Federal Reserve may need to keep rates higher for longer.

The US dollar index last stood at 101.98, languishing near Friday’s low of 101.73. Sterling rose 0.04% to $1.2756, while the euro dipped 0.01% to $1.1010.

“There was a narrative in there for everyone, depending on your bias,” said Pepperstone’s Head of Research Chris Weston of the jobs report.

“We are seeing a cooling of the labour market, but it’s not collapsing. It’s doing what we hoped it would do.”

Dollar slides after slowing US jobs growth in July

US inflation data is due on Thursday, where expectations are for core inflation to have risen 4.7% on an annual basis in July.

“It’s hard to see the pullback being big across the dollar pairs, because fundamentally the US has still got the best growth, you got a central bank which is still very much data dependant, and I think there are risks this week that the CPI number comes out above expectations,” said Weston.

Also due this week is China’s July inflation print on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation in the world’s second-largest economy. “(We) see the country’s headline CPI to register a deflation this July after growth in consumer prices stalled in June,” said MUFG analysts in a note.

“While the narrative of soft recovery in China likely remains intact in the short-term, continued support from the Chinese government should boost the yuan.”

The offshore yuan was last marginally lower at 7.1901 per dollar. On Friday, a Chinese official said during a press conference by the state planner that liquidity in the country’s banking system would be kept reasonably ample, though investors were left wanting for more amid Beijing’s slow roll out of support to revive its economy.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged 0.1% higher to $0.6577, while the New Zealand dollar gained 0.18% to $0.6109.

The yen hit a one-week high of 141.52 per dollar in early Asia trade.

The Bank of Japan debated growing prospects of sustained inflation at their July meeting with one board member saying wages and prices could keep rising at a pace “not seen in the past,” according to a summary of opinions released on Monday.

Yen New Zealand dollar US dollar China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar tentative as US inflation data looms

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories