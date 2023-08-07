BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.46%)
DW partners with Lyallpur Golf Club

Press Release Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

FAISALABAD: Discount World - DW, committed to enhancing services for its VISA Premium Members, has partnered with Lyallpur Golf Club Faisalabad to promote the sport of Golf in Pakistan.

This collaboration is powered by VISA which is solely aimed at providing exclusive benefits for Visa Premium Card Holders, and Discount World’s decision to partner with Lyallpur Golf Club may be seen by individuals who have an everlasting passion for golf as one significant step.

Players who are interested in the sport can avail the facility for free by presenting their Visa Premium Cards. This partnership will not only revolutionize the promotion of golf in Pakistan but will also attract new enthusiasts to the sport thus paving the ways for representing Pakistan on the golf fields domestically and internationally.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony, Sultan Richard, Chairman and CEO of DW, said “We are overwhelmed to have teamed up with the Lyallpur Golf Club to promote golf in Pakistan. This alliance with VISA is a strategic move that holds great promise for the golfing community. Moreover, it has the potential to effectively draw in new golf enthusiasts in Pakistan.

The agreement was signed between Sultan Richard, Chairman and CEO Discount World and Moeen Mehmood Khan, Honorary Secretary Lyallpur Golf Club in the presence of esteemed business community of Faisalabad.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaborative alliance powered by VISA, Honorary Secretary, Lyallpur Golf Club, Moeen Mehmood Khan said, “It is a great honor to begin this partnership with Discount World, which has been made possible by VISA. This partnership will open doors for those who have a passion for the game and will also work to increase golf’s popularity in Pakistan.

