Sports

Tamasha brings free live streaming of Asia Cup 2023

Press Release Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani cricket buffs are in for a big treat as Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest home-grown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, brings free live streaming of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

A signing ceremony between Tamasha and Ten Sports leadership was held, where Tamasha acquired exclusive free-to-air digital broadcasting rights for the tournament, bringing HD live streaming of all Asia Cup 2023 matches straight to the smartphones of millions of Pakistanis for free, regardless of their network.

Co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the tournament runs from August 30 to September 17 with six teams participating including Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match in Multan, while the highly anticipated first Pak-India match is scheduled for Sep 2 in Kandy, SL.

“With Tamasha, we have brought the most loved sport of Pakistan even closer to Pakistanis so they can live every moment of the largest cricket events,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz. “Tamasha continues to bring premium entertainment content to the mobile handset, making it accessible to everyone.”

Pakistan cricket live streaming Asia Cup 2023 OTT platform Tamasha Ten Sports

