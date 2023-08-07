BAFL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.79 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.29 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.34%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 30.3 (0.61%)
BR30 18,043 Increased By 204.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 48,877 Increased By 291.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,461 Increased By 90.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

24 dead in Morocco road accident

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:32am

RABAT: One of Morocco’s worst-ever road accidents left 24 people dead Sunday in the central province of Azilal, officials said. They were killed when a minibus carrying passengers to a weekly market in the town of Demnate overturned on a bend, the local authorities said.

They added that an investigation has begun. Accidents are frequent on the roads of Morocco and other North African countries, which see thousands of road deaths annually.

In March 11 people, mostly agricultural workers, died when their minibus slammed into a tree after the driver lost control in the rural town of Brachoua, local officials said at the time.

Many poorer citizens use coaches and minibuses to travel in rural areas. In August last year, 23 people were killed and 36 injured when their bus overturned on a bend east of Morocco’s economic capital Casablanca.

An average of 3,500 road deaths and 12,000 injuries are recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day.

Morocco people dead Morocco road accident minibus accident

Comments

1000 characters

24 dead in Morocco road accident

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories