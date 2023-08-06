BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Americans Pegula and Fritz fall in semi defeats in Washington

AFP Published 06 Aug, 2023 12:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: American top seeds Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz suffered semifinal defeats at the Washington Open on Saturday but Coco Gauff kept the star spangled banner flying by earning a place in Sunday’s final.

Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari upset top seed Pegula to capture her third victory in 26 hours and she will face another home favorite in the final after Gauff defeated Russian Liudmila Samsanova, the defending champion, in straight sets.

Fritz fell to Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and the Dutchman will play for the title against Britain’s Dan Evans, who beat Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Ninth-ranked Sakkari, forced to play twice Friday due to rain on Thursday at the WTA and ATP hard court event, reached her first final since losing to Pegula last October at Guadalajara.

“It would have been ideal if I could be off the court an hour earlier,” Sakkari said. “But at the end I got the win which is what I wanted the most.”

Sakkari, who reached her seventh career final, won her only WTA title in 2019 at Rabat.

Pegula, the 2019 Washington champion, was denied her fifth career final but will match her career high of third in the world rankings next week.

Sakkari improved to 5-3 in her career rivalry with Pegula, who won their most recent prior meeting in February’s Doha semifinals.

Sakkari dominated the first set and went up 4-1 in the second but Pegula broke Sakkari in the seventh game and held to pull level at 4-4. A double fault handed Pegula a break chance in the ninth game and Sakkari swatted a forehand wide for a 5-4 edge. The American then held to force a third set.

“Things were tricky in the second set,” Sakkari said. “In the third, I just tried to stay in the present. I tried to overcome myself and take it as a new challenge.”

Sakkari broke early in the third set and again in the final game on a backhand winner to advance after two hours and three minutes.

Third-seeded Gauff was in dominant form as she won the opening set against Samsonova without facing a break point.

She then took a 2-1 lead in the second set, winning her fifth break point of a marathon game with a volley winner before completing a 6-3, 6-3 win to reach her second final of the year.

“She’s a server and she has an amazing forehand so I wanted to see how I would do upon that battle and I think I did pretty well,” said Gauff.

Gauff has lost four of her five meetings with Sakkari but says she has learned from those losses.

“She’s an incredible player. She has been the top of the game for a long time and it’s going to be a difficult match,” she said.

Dutchman’s top-10 win

Fritz, the highest-ranked American at ninth in the world, won the first set 6-3 after a break in the second game.

But 12th seed Griekspoor fought, breaking when he was 4-3 up and forcing a third set, which was close fought until Griekspoor made the most of Fritz’s errors to break in the fifth game.

The Dutchman won the last five games, with 20 of the 27 points, to grab his first win against a top-10 foe and give himself a chance at a third title this year.

“My serve is going really well this week; it’s getting some pace, whether it’s during the day or during the night. I’m moving great and the body is great, so there’s not much to complain about,” he added.

The 33-year-old Evans, who becomes the tournament’s first British finalist since Andy Murray 17 years ago, produced some inspired and aggressive tennis in his win after playing two matches on Friday.

After taking the first set, 30th-ranked Evans was pushed hard by by Dimitrov but emerged triumphant from the second set tie-break thanks to a magnificent drop shot to get to match point, which he won with a cross-court volley.

Washington Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Sakkari

Comments

1000 characters

Americans Pegula and Fritz fall in semi defeats in Washington

ECNEC approves six projects worth Rs110.3bn

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

‘Kangaroo’ court’s verdict to be challenged: PTI

ECP likely to rule on PTI chairmanship tomorrow

Section 144 imposed on KP following IK’s arrest

Russia launches new burst of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian air force says

PTI announces countrywide protest

Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence ‘folly’

Read more stories