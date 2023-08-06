BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Senate body passes ‘Zakat and Ushr (Amend) Bill, 2023’

NNI Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety was held here at Parliament House on Saturday with Senator Kamran Murtaza in Chair.

The Senate Committee unanimously passed the Bill titled “The Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023”. The Bill was introduced by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri.

46,000 people in Sindh to be given Zakat cards soon: CM’s aide

Yusuf Khan, Secretary for Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, apprised that the subject ‘Zakat and Ushr’ has been re-allocated from Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony to newly created Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in 2019.

However, the concerned ministry is confronting legal impediments with the transfer of subject and the sole purpose of this amendment is to address those legal impediments, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Secretary for Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Yusuf Khan and other senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.

