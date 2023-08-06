Bilawal lays foundation stone for high-rise tower at FPCCI

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a high-rise tower dedicated to an exports research centre and policy advisory board at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi.

Bilawal hailed the project as the fulfilment of a vision held by his late mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to catalyze Pakistan’s economy to reach its full potential.

“I am profoundly satisfied that my mother’s vision has reached the point where I am laying the foundation of this pivotal platform needed to put Pakistan on a high-growth trajectory,” said Bilawal.

The young Foreign Minister pledged complete support for developing infrastructure through public-private partnerships. He also invited FPCCI leaders to discuss pressing economic issues like declining exports, high business costs, crippling interest rates and slowing growth.

Meanwhile, Bilawal during his speech said that Pakistan has high potential for achieving sustainable economic growth, which is largely untapped. He said our ability to transform potential to economic growth is hindered due to multifaceted factors. Bilawal hoped the new research centre would help remove bottlenecks.

He said during his short tenure as Foreign Minister, he kept advocating economic diplomacy for sustainable growth, terming the business community as ambassadors, especially during trade missions. Bilawal added that all efforts were being made to promote exports.

Furthermore, he said the government had special focus on emerging markets and the ‘Look Africa’ policy aims to explore these markets to enhance exports. Bilawal said they were increasing connectivity and started allocating time slots to businessmen at the ministry.

He said collective efforts can only transform Pakistan into an economic powerhouse, inviting the business community to address Karachi’s issues through public-private partnership projects.

Meanwhile, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that this new FPCCI tower is no less than a milestone in Pakistan’s economic history. “It will go a long way to support future governments’ efforts to boost exports, drive industrialization, attain import substitution, forge international trade ties and sustain rapid economic growth for generations to come,” said a visibly excited Sheikh.

Sheikh stressed that completing the multi-story tower quickly is the top priority of his tenure as FPCCI President. He envisions the tower serving as a nerve center and iconic landmark for trade, industry and commercial activities across Pakistan.

Former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar expressed confidence that Bilawal’s energetic leadership as Foreign Minister bodes well for the future. “I’m hopeful his proactive role will address the economy’s woes,” said Nisar.

Immediate past President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo foresees an even bigger national role for Bilawal. “This tower’s foundation is laying the groundwork for Bilawal’s foundation as a national leader,” Maggo said.

The path for constructing the ambitious tower has been smoothed by resolving legal hurdles, noted FPCCI Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla. He called the FPCCI tower a new landmark that will fuel Pakistan’s economic aspirations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023