Cotton ‘crisis’: challenges, opportunities, and way forward–II

However, the initiative faces challenges such as ensuring quality seeds, adopting advanced farming techniques, and addressing water scarcity and pest control. Collaborative efforts between the government, research institutions, and farmers are essential for success. If executed effectively, this cotton revival has the potential to make Pakistan a major player in the global cotton market, strengthening the economy and fostering self-reliance.

In addition to the minimum selling price, the Punjab government has taken further steps to stabilize cotton rates and compensate cotton farmers for their efforts. The successful conclusion of the cotton campaign, which witnessed a significant increase in the sowing of over 4.8 million acres of land, marks a major achievement for Punjab’s agriculture sector.

The projected yield of around 8 million bales of cotton represents a remarkable 170% increase compared to the previous year’s production, indicating the positive impact of the government’s initiatives. By encouraging and assisting cotton farmers during the campaign with timely crop advisories, necessary inputs, and financial support, the government has laid the foundation for a sustainable future for both the textile and agricultural sectors in Pakistan.

Another opportunity for Pakistan’s cotton sector is the establishment of APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF). It is a pro-poor initiative aiming to revive the cotton crop industry in Pakistan. APTMA has also formed a Cotton Task Force and seeks international collaborations to enhance seed development technologies and bilateral trade. ACF plans to revolutionize cotton farming by introducing innovative practices, providing technical training to farmers, and improving crop productivity and yield.

The project’s goals include introducing improved and advanced genetically modified seeds, restructuring variety approval systems, and implementing measures for emergency cotton research. By achieving these objectives, ACF aims to alleviate poverty, meet domestic cotton demand, reduce import costs, and boost Pakistan’s export-led economic development.

These concerted efforts not only ensure self-sufficiency in cotton production but also reduce the country’s dependence on costly imports, leading to substantial savings in foreign exchange and bolstering the overall economy.

The cotton crop production assessment for 2023-24 also presents an opportunity for Pakistan’s cotton sector, with positive indicators particularly in Punjab and Sindh. Punjab is close to achieving its proposed target with a 97% progress rate, which could result in a substantial production of 8.09 million bales. Sindh, though at 93% of its target, still expects a production of 3.73 million bales.

KPK and Baluchistan have also shown impressive growth, surpassing their targets by 150% and 138%, respectively. Overall, the total production is estimated to reach 12.41 million bales, indicating a potential boost in the cotton industry for the country. This assessment highlights the possibility of enhanced economic prospects, increased textile production, and improved livelihoods for farmers in Pakistan.

Way forward:

A good cotton crop in Pakistan has the potential to inject substantial money into the rural economy, benefiting the impoverished population the most at the grass root level. Higher yields lead to increased farmer revenues, empowering investments and modernization in agriculture. This success creates more job opportunities, stabilizes wages, and stimulates local businesses, fostering economic growth. Improved incomes enhance educational and healthcare services, laying the foundation for a brighter future in rural communities.

The success of Punjab’s ambitious cotton revival project hinges on strong collaboration and cooperation between the government, research institutions, and farmers. A cohesive approach that involves all stakeholders is essential to effectively address the challenges faced by the cotton sector and ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

Research institutions play a crucial role in providing valuable insights and innovative solutions to enhance cotton yields and combat pests effectively. Through collaborative research and development programs, these institutions can contribute to the identification of resilient cotton varieties, advanced farming techniques, and pest management strategies. The government must actively support and fund such research endeavors to equip farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in a changing agricultural landscape.

To ensure the success of the cotton revival initiative, adequate support, training, and infrastructure are paramount. Farmers need access to modern agricultural practices and technologies that can optimize their cotton cultivation processes. Training programs can empower farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to implement sustainable farming practices, manage resources efficiently, and improve the quality of their yield.

Additionally, investing in agricultural infrastructure, such as irrigation systems and storage facilities, can help mitigate water scarcity issues and post-harvest losses. The government should prioritize allocating resources and funds to upgrade rural infrastructure and establish a robust support system for cotton farmers, ensuring their success and resilience in the face of challenges.

Continuous monitoring and adjustments are critical to maximizing the impact of the cotton revival initiatives. Regular assessments of the project’s progress, challenges, and outcomes can identify areas for improvement and optimization. Based on these evaluations, necessary adjustments can be made to ensure that the project remains dynamic and responsive to changing circumstances.

The cotton crisis in Pakistan has deeply affected the rural economy, but with the concerted efforts of the government and its projects, there is hope for a brighter future. The urgency to address this crisis and support cotton growers cannot be overstated, as their livelihoods and the stability of the rural economy hang in the balance.

==================================================================================================================== COTTON CROP PRODUCTION ASSESMENT 2023-24 ==================================================================================================================== Province Proposed Target Area Sown Production Million Hectares) ==================================================================================================================== Area Production Previous % Area Yield Against Sowing Million Million Year 2023-24 Against (Million Kg/Hec (Million Bales) Hectares) Bales) 2022-23 Target Acres) Phutti Mounds/Ac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 2.02 8.336 1.485 1.95 97% 4.818 702 8.09 21 Mounds Sindh 0.67 4.000 0.515 0.62 93% 1.532 1013 3.72 30 Mounds KPK 0.002 0.004 0.002 0.003 150% 0.007 336 0.0047 10 Mounds Baluchistan 0.073 0.430 0.07a0 0.101 138% 0.250 998 0.5969 30 Mounds ==================================================================================================================== Total 2.767 12.77 2.07 2.68 97% 6.622 785 12.41

` 24 Mounds

==================================================================================================================== Source: Cotton Department-APTMA ====================================================================================================================

Through sustainable solutions, ongoing support, and continuous monitoring, the cotton revival project has the potential to not only revitalize the rural economy but also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s self-reliance and economic growth. By addressing challenges and fostering collaboration between all stakeholders, the cotton industry can regain its footing and reclaim its status as a major player in the global market. With dedication, perseverance, and innovation, the cotton revival project can be the catalyst for positive change, bringing prosperity and stability to the lives of farmers and the nation as a whole. As Punjab embraces this transformative endeavor, there is optimism that the cotton sector will thrive once again, fostering a more resilient and prosperous future for Pakistan.

APTMA, being a strong advocate of policies that support the growth and development of the sector, is taking pro-poor initiatives to revive the cotton crop, aiming to uplift Pakistan’s economic outlook and benefit future generations. Its strategic alliance with the Punjab government and establishment of Cotton Task Force to revamp cotton production and yield is something to look forward to.

APTMA has also sought seed development technologies, research affiliations etc., through various avenues. It has also established a Cotton Control Room with a team of dedicated researchers and consultants. Their participation in monthly Cotton Crop Assessment Meetings further strengthens their impactful presence as the largest association.

The government-owned research organizations’ abysmal performance has contributed to the decline of the cotton industry, necessitating a reevaluation of their structure. To rectify both the cotton sector’s issues and boost the economy, it is proposed that the responsibility of running cotton-related research centers may be transferred to APTMA. By entrusting APTMA with this task, there is hope for more effective and industry-tailored research, ensuring a stronger future for Pakistan’s cotton industry and overall economic growth.

(Concluded)

