KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.021 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,297.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.186 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.484 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.970 million), Crude Oil (PKR 2.456 billion), DJ (PKR 2.388 billion), Copper (PKR 793.618 million), Platinum (PKR 565.631 million), Japan Equity (PKR 360.448 million), Silver (PKR 350.981 million), SP 500 (PKR 278.738 million), Natural Gas (PKR 121.036 million) and Brent (PKR 63.633 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 51.123 million was traded.

