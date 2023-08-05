BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2023 08:34pm

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it scrambled an Su-30 fighter jet to “prevent a violation of the Russian state border” by a US Reaper MQ-9 military drone over the Black Sea.

“As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign reconnaissance drone performed a U-turn away from the border,” the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry said the drone belonged to the US Air Force.

“The Russian aircraft returned safely to its airbase, there was no violation of the border,” it added.

Russia’s Medvedev suggests Ukrainian ports will be hit again

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

Tensions grew between Moscow and Washington when another US Reaper drone crashed after colliding with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea in mid-March.

Moscow said in May it had intercepted four US strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents in the space of one week.

Russia also said it has intercepted French, German, Polish and British aircraft.

Russia Black Sea drone attacks Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea

Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

Law minister says election preparations on 2023 census data will take over five months

Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods

Russia’s Medvedev suggests Ukrainian ports will be hit again

Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistani politicians promise unwavering support for ‘just struggle’ of Kashmiris

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships

Twitter full of praise as Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ out on YouTube, Vimeo

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

Read more stories