Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistani politicians promise unwavering support for ‘just struggle’ of Kashmiris

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday that Pakistan would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters as the nation marked four years since India stripped the valley of its special autonomy.

On August 5, 2019, India had revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by repealing Article 370 of the constitution. The move allowed people from the rest of the country to have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

A year later Pakistan designated August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal (‘Day of Exploitation’).

In his message today, the president said Pakistan will extend all possible support for the fullest realization of the legitimate rights of Kashmiris who have been making “invaluable sacrifices”, as per Radio Pakistan.

“We have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said India, through “illegal and immoral measures”, attempted to “alter the internationally recognised status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris’ fundamental right to self-determination”.

“Today marks the completion of four years since India deprived Kashmiris of their statehood by unilaterally annexing IIOJK,” the PM tweeted.

He further said that the last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the “demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, complete information blackout and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours”.

“Pakistan rejects all such unilateral and illegal actions and vows to continue extending its unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle.”

“We call upon India to reverse its post-August 5 actions. History bears witness to the fact that brute force has never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights,” he added.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to demand an end to India’s human rights violations in IIOJK.

The FM also called for reversal of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019, repeal of draconian laws and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“As a party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan stands ready to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.”

FM Bilawal added that Pakistan wants good relations with all its neighbours, including India. However, he said, good relations can only be achieved through dispute resolution and not through dispute denial.

Durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon the settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he said.

Moreover, the military’s media wing said in a statement today that Pakistan’s armed forces stood in solidarity with the brave and resilient people of IIOJK in their struggle for the right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions.

“Continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Such actions coupled with Indian Government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security, the press release said.

It stressed that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.”