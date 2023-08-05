BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Opinion

Country needs free, fair and transparent elections

Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

Finally, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly. According to him, he will dissolve the lower house of parliament three days prior to the incumbent assembly’s term is scheduled to end.

Now it is quite clear that the elections will be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly as the government has decided to dissolve the assembly before the date of its expiry.

In other words, dissolution of National Assembly will be a premature dissolution if one goes by the Constitution. Be that as it may, the other key announcement in my view will be about the caretaker setup to rule the country for an interim period or till general elections and the formation of an elected government as a result of these elections.

Be that as it may, the scheduled 2023 general elections are now very much in sight regardless of the question whether or not these (elections) will be fair, free and transparent. Needless to say, elections are necessary for democracy and its growth.

But we must not lose sight of the fact that only fair elections constitute the necessary condition and foundation for real political democracy.

Ensuring caretaker setup does not last beyond its mandated 90 days and providing conditions in which every political party has a fair chance and equal chance of succeeding will be some of the key preconditions for fair and just elections in the country.

Mehdi Reza (Karachi)

