KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Tata Textile 30.06.2023 30% (F) 260.525 4.65 19.10.2023 12.10.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 19.10.2023 AGM Chashma Sugar - - - - 25.08.2023 16.08.2023 to Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 25.08.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

