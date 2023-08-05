BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Tata Textile           30.06.2023     30% (F)      260.525          4.65       19.10.2023    12.10.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                                11.00.A.M        19.10.2023
                                                                                 AGM
Chashma Sugar             -              -            -               -        25.08.2023    16.08.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                  11.00.A.M.       25.08.2023
                                                                                 EOGM
==========================================================================================================

