BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ATLH (Atlas Honda Limited) 297.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.52%

Sixth time in 2023: Atlas Honda jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

  • Increase as high as Rs20,000, applicable from August 5
Bilal Hussain Published August 4, 2023

Despite falling sales, Atlas Honda is set to increase bike prices by up to Rs20,000, making it more difficult to buy the two-wheeler mainly used by the working class.

The new prices will come into effect from August 5, 2023, it was learnt on Friday.

The company is increasing the motorcycle prices for the sixth time in 2023.

It last raised motorcycle prices between the range of Rs5,000 and Rs15,000 in May this year.

Following the latest price revision, Honda CD70 will now be sold at Rs157,900, with an increase of Rs3,000.

CD70 Dream price has also seen a similar price increase and its new price is Rs168,900.

Pridor will now be sold for Rs208,900, after an increase of Rs5,000.

CG125 price has been increased by Rs5,000 to Rs234,900, while CG125S’s new price is Rs282,900, following a hike of Rs7,000.

CB125F price has increased by Rs10,000 reach a new price of Rs390,900.

Meanwhile, prices of CB150F and CB150F (Silver) have been jacked up by Rs20,000 each and the new prices are Rs493,900 and Rs497,900, respectively.

Pakistan bike sales dropped 15% month on month and 42% year on year in June 2023.

Total three and two-wheel sales of PAMA members, including Atlas Honda dropped 35% in the fiscal year 2023 to 1.186 million units.

Chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Muhammad Sabir Sheikh said the motorcycle segment, especially bikes having low engine size were price sensitive.

“The pricier motorcycles means the sales will drop,” Sheikh told Business Recorder. “The volumes are already down and the price by motorcycle manufacturers means sales will drop further.”

Sheikh added that the falling industry sales didn’t only mean that the people associated with the industry would lose jobs.

“Motorcycles are mainly used by the working class. It means they are either losing jobs or that similar levels of jobs are not being created as before,” he said.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited Honda Atlas bike prices motorcycle price in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Sixth time in 2023: Atlas Honda jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Senate passes financial crimes authority bill

Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, prosperity: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on August 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes marginally lower, but still posts 3% gain week-on-week

Oil prices rise, set for sixth weekly gain on extended supply cuts

Army chief meets squash prodigy Hamza, pledges to help sports flourish

Mosques shut after religious riots near India’s capital

Dar announces Rs2mn compensation for families of Bajaur blast victims

Read more stories