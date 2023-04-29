AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Apr 29, 2023
Business & Finance ATLH (Atlas Honda Limited) 275.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.79%

Atlas Honda announces another hike in motorcycle prices

  • Increase as high as Rs15,000, applicable from May 1
Bilal Hussain Published April 29, 2023 Updated April 29, 2023 09:17pm
Atlas Honda will increase its motorcycle prices between the range of Rs5,000-15,000. The new prices will come into effect from May 1, it was learnt on Saturday.

Following the price revision, Honda CD70 will now be sold for Rs154,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

The CD70 Dream will now be selling for Rs165,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Pridor’s price has been increased by Rs6,000 and its new price is Rs203,900. CG125 will now be selling for Rs229,900 after an increase of Rs7,000.

CG125 S price has been increased by Rs10,000 and its new price is Rs275,900. CB125F, CB150F and CB150F (Silver) prices have been increased by Rs15,000 and the new prices are Rs380,900, Rs473,900 and Rs477,900, respectively.

The company last raised its prices just a month ago owing to issues with opening of letters of credit (LCs).

