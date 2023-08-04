BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.96%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.31%)
FABL 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
HBL 103.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.03%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.88%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.68%)
PAEL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.2%)
PPL 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.23%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.55%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,935 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.4%)
BR30 17,787 Decreased By -66.1 (-0.37%)
KSE100 48,534 Decreased By -77.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable after losing 6% this week; US payroll awaited

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 01:45pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stable in early trade on Friday, after tumbling over 6% this week on concerns over global economic growth amid an escalation in risk-off sentiment. At 0720 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7025 against the dollar , not far from its previous close of 18.6850.

The dollar last traded at 102.51, around 0.06% stronger against a basket of global currencies. The rand slumped this week after rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States from AAA to AA+, fuelling risk-off sentiment and putting pressure on emerging market currencies.

Anezka Christovova, an emerging markets strategist at JP Morgan, on Thursday said further rand weakness was expected after the South African currency deviated from normal drivers.

The rand had performed well on reduced intensity in rolling blackouts in June, which drove the market to price out idiosyncratic risks, Christovova added.

South African rand edges lower after tumble on Chinese data

However, the power cuts, locally referred to as “loadshedding”, increased in intensity in July. “We believe there is a substantial element of ‘noise’ and ‘luck’ in month-on-month performance, with July’s intensity of loadshedding reversing closer to trends,” Christovova said.

“Our economist expects a more sustained improvement in energy availability only in H2 2024.” Local and global investors alike will turn their focus towards US payroll data due later on Friday for signs on the health of the world’s biggest economy, which could move the rand in the absence of local data points.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange were slightly stronger in early trade, with both the blue-chip Top 40 and broader all-share indexes up over 0.1%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 10.450%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand stable after losing 6% this week; US payroll awaited

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on more supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

All-time high rice exports likely

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Read more stories