Thiem closes in on first final in three years

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2023 11:39am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KITZBÜHEL: Injury-plagued Dominic Thiem on Thursday moved to within just one victory of reaching a first ATP final in three years when he battled into the last-four of the Kitzbuehel clay-court tournament.

Former world number three Thiem, playing in his hometown event, defeated Arthur Rinderknech of France 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

“It was another great night here. The first game was horrible but from then on it was really good against an opponent who is playing great tennis,” said Thiem, whose last championship match on the tour was the ATP Finals in 2020.

That was in the same season when he captured his only Grand Slam title at the US Open. His victory in New York was his 17th career trophy and most recent.

Thiem is now down at 116 in the world after a lengthy battle to overcome a wrist injury.

“Everything is coming together here. The incredible support of the home crowd is something I can rely on every single match, which is such a huge advantage for me.

“I also have a lot of experience playing here. It’s my 13th or 14th time. I am super happy to be in the last four.”

In Friday’s semi-finals, the 29-year-old Austrian will face Serbia’s Laslo Djere, who defeated Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-4, 6-2.

Top-seeded Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry came from a set down to defeat Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 6-7 (6/7), 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semi-final with countryman Sebastian Baez, who defeated Slovakian Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem

