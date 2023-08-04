WASA MD for redressing complaints within 24 hours

FAISALABAD: Managing Director WASA Amer Aziz has ordered for redressing the public complaints relating to sewerage and water supply within 24 hours and said that the received complaints and its redressal status would be reviewed daily on regular basis.

He issued these orders during the introductory meeting with WASA officers. He also took briefing about the WASA services and development projects.

He directed the officers to utilise the entire professional capabilities while performing official duties with coordinated strategy to strengthen the public confidence on WASA. He sought the updated report of the main waste water channel and informed that he would inspect the site personally to check the de-silting quality.

MD WASA directed that the attendance of concerned officers and staff should be ensured at disposal stations and generators should be kept operational as alternative energy in case of power outage.

