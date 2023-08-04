PIA’s Hajj operation ends successfully

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) concluded its Hajj operation on August 2, 2023, successfully transporting 61,461 Hujaj from Saudi Arabia back to Pakistan.

According to the PIA spokesman, the airline operated a total of 258 post-Hajj flights, with 136 flights originating from Jeddah and 122 flights from Madinah. Remarkably, the airline maintained an impressive 96 percent punctuality and regularity during the entire operation.

To facilitate the returning Hujaj, PIA had made special arrangements, including easy city check-in services to provide convenience and save time for the pilgrims. The airline’s efforts were widely appreciated by the travellers, who found the arrangements to be efficient and helpful, he maintained.

Notably, PIA’s pre-Hajj operation, which involved transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, began on May 21 and concluded on June 22. The post-Hajj operation, focusing on bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia, commenced on July 2 and concluded on August 2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023