BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: IK’s exemption plea approved

Fazal Sher Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court, on Thursday, approved the exemption plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and adjourned hearing of the case till today (Friday) as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its judgment over the PTI chief’s applications.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday as the IHC reserved its judgment over the pleas of the PTI chairman relevant to this case. At the start of the hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) counsel Saad Hassan informed the court that his lead counsel Amjad Pervez is in the IHC for submitting his argument over the PTI chief’s different application.

The judge asked him are you not a counsel. I am a counsel but that is our collective decision that Amjad Pervez will make the final argument, Hassan replied. The court took a break till 12:00 am till the arrival of Amjad Pervez advocate.

The associate of PTI chief Khawaja Haris also told the court that his lead counsel is busy in the IHC and he may arrive here at around 12:30 am. The judge remarked that make the final argument till 12:00 am, otherwise, he will reserve judgment.

PTI chief associate Amana Ali informed the court after the break that the IHC has granted time till 3:00 pm for the hearing of PTI chief’s plea, in which, he challenged the session courts yesterday’s order and requested the court to wait till 3:30 pm. She also filed an application seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court which the court approved and took another break.

After the break, Amjad Pervez resumed final arguments. He read out the affidavit submitted by the PTI chief. The member of PTI chief’s legal team Niazullah Niazi, while objecting to the arguments, said that arguments have been started in the court despite a commitment with Khawaja Haris.

Pervez said that no commitment has been made with Haris and he will start his arguments. Niazullah Niazi said that the IHC has fixed hearing of the PTI chief’s plea at 3:30 pm and his lead counsel Haris will come. How the ECP’s counsel is presenting his arguments in the absence of Haris, he asked. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing till 3:30 pm.

However, the court directed Amjad Pervez to continue his arguments. Pervez, while arguing before the court, read out the assets detail of the PTI chief. No vehicle or ornaments has been declared in the assets details of the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi, he said, adding that the total price of the PTI chief’s 300 marla house and other assets written as Rs500,000.

Later, during the hearing, the judge called PTI chief’s counsel Amana Ali and asked her what is the update from the IHC. She informed the court that arguments over PTI chief’s application has been completed and the IHC has reserved the verdict. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Friday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad High Court Toshakhana case Imran Khan ECP

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: IK’s exemption plea approved

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories