ECP allots electoral symbols to 23 political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted election symbols to 23 political parties for the upcoming general elections.

The electoral symbols to the political parties for the upcoming general elections have been allocated in a hearing of the ECP held at the requests of political parties.

The ECP gave the symbol of “sword” to Pakistan People’s Party, while rejected the request of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) to allot the Shaheen (Eagle). Pakistan People’s Party Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari appeared before the commission and requested to allot a “sword” symbol to the party.

Upon Bokhari’s request, the ECP allotted the symbol to the PPP. In his statement after getting the desired election symbol, Bokhari said it was a matter of honour for party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to get the election symbol of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s party.

The ECP allotted the electoral symbol of “Chiriya” (sparrow) to IPP. The ECP said IPP asked for Shaheen symbol which was already with the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML). The ECP made sign of APML subject to the holding of intra-party elections and the party assured to hold the elections within 40 days.

The ECP said the registration of the IPP was still pending and the party should provide the relevant documents.

The ECP awarded the symbol of “book” to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), “cup” to Peoples Muslim League, “ring” to Jamiat-e-Islam, “bucket” to Kisan Etihad, and “moon” to Hazara Democratic Party while Pakistan Awami League was allotted “hockey” as election symbol.

“Knife” was allotted to Pakistan Humanity Movement, “missile” to Pakistan Peace Movement, “pistol” to Pakistan Protection Movement, victory to Pakistan People’s Party Bhutto Shaheed, “waistcoat” to Pakistan Welfare Movement, “plaque” to JUI ideological, “helmet” to Modern Awami Party and “telephone” to Tehreek Awam Pakistan.

The ECP, on Wednesday, warned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may be declared ineligible for the election symbol if it fails to conduct intra-party polls within the stipulated timeframe.

