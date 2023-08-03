BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia enlisted over 230,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 07:51pm

MOSCOW: Russia has enlisted over 230,000 additional personnel into the army since the start of the year, Moscow’s Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Moscow has conducted an aggressive military recruitment campaign this year as it seeks to stave off an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive and hold territories it has captured during the conflict.

“According to the Ministry of Defence, from 1 January to 3 August… a total of more than 231,000 people have been accepted for contract service,” said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008-2012.

Last September, President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” military mobilisation – Russia’s first since World War II – sending shock waves across the country as thousands of men were drafted into the army.

Unwilling to announce a second mobilisation drive, Moscow has instead opted for a massive PR campaign, hoping to lure Russians with financial incentives.

Authorities have not disclosed their targets but various estimates say Moscow could be trying to recruit 400,000 volunteers.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last year the size of Russia’s army would be increased to 1.5 million people, as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in Ukraine.

Russia Russian troops Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Dmitry Medvedev

Comments

1000 characters

Russia enlisted over 230,000 troops in 2023: Medvedev

Rupee claws back, settles at 287.2 against US dollar after 0.76% gain

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $32mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary 1 million bpd oil cut through Sept

PM Shehbaz calls for national resolve to revive Pakistan's grandeur

Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Read more stories