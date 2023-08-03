Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.18% at 11,582.34, closing higher for five straight sessions.

Inflation in August should fall within the target range of 4% to 6% and stabilise in that band over the medium term, P.K.G. Harischandra, head of research at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), said on Thursday.

John Keells Holdings PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.94% and 2.36%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer discretionaries rise

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 186.8 million shares from 89.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.62 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.82 million) from 3.87 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 1.77 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 6.35 billion rupees, the data showed.