BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.17%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
HBL 106.09 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.75%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.52%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.34%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.77%)
PAEL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.54%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 5,029 Increased By 36.3 (0.73%)
BR30 18,122 Increased By 224.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 49,257 Increased By 492.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By 127.1 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada PM Trudeau and wife announce separation

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 12:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, are separating.

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said “that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

A statement from his office added that the couple have signed “a legal separation agreement.”

It said the public can expect to continue seeing them and their three children together as “they remain a close family” and both parents will be a “constant presence in their children’s lives.”

They asked for privacy ahead of a family vacation scheduled for next week.

Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while co-hosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal.

They have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

The separation is the first for a Canadian prime minister since Trudeau’s late father Pierre Trudeau, who split from Margaret Trudeau and eventually divorced in 1984 during his final months in office.

Justin Trudeau Canada Sophie Gregoire

Comments

1000 characters

Canada PM Trudeau and wife announce separation

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

Iranian FM arrives

Read more stories