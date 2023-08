KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Thursday, declining for a seventh session in eight as they tracked losses in rival oils, although a weaker ringgit capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 22 ringgit, or 0.56%, to 3,893 ringgit ($855.23) a metric ton during early trade.