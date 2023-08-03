BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.17%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
HBL 106.09 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.75%)
HUBC 86.59 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.52%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.34%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.72%)
PAEL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 98.99 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.55%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 18,117 Increased By 219 (1.22%)
KSE100 49,281 Increased By 516.7 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,618 Increased By 138.8 (0.79%)
Wheat drops to 3-week low on Russian supply prospects, corn falls

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 11:11am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Thursday to a three-week low as expectations of strong exports from Russia eased some of the concerns arising from attacks on a Ukrainian port.

Soybeans fell for a second session, while corn lost more ground as pressure from crop-friendly weather in the US Midwest weighed on prices.

“The lack of Ukrainian supplies have more or less been factored in and the market is now looking to Russian supplies,” said one Singapore-based trader.

“For corn and soybeans, it seems to be mostly favourable weather.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.4% to $6.37-3/4 a bushel, as of 0315 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 13 at $6.35-1/4 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn gave up 0.6% at $4.97-3/4 a bushel and soybeans lost half a cent to $13.20-3/4 a bushel.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s main inland port across the Danube River from Romania on Wednesday as it ramped up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain.

Wheat jumps 4%, recovers from two-week low as Russia attacks Ukrainian ports

The drone attacks destroyed buildings in the port of Izmail and halted ships as they prepared to arrive there to load with Ukrainian grain in defiance of a de-facto blockade Russia reimposed in mid-July.

However, expectations of strong exports from Russia, the world’s biggest supplier, weighed on prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to return to the Black Sea grain deal as soon as the West met its obligations regarding Russia’s own grain exports.

Cooler, wetter weather forecast across the US Midwest in August continue to pressure corn and soybean prices.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

