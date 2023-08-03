BAFL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.26%)
FABL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FCCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.3%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HBL 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.86%)
HUBC 86.32 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.85%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.77%)
PAEL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PIOC 98.51 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.04%)
PPL 77.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
SSGC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
TELE 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.37%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 5,029 Increased By 36.1 (0.72%)
BR30 18,121 Increased By 223.2 (1.25%)
KSE100 49,263 Increased By 498.4 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,612 Increased By 132.4 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Morgan Stanley upgrades India to ‘overweight’, terms it top pick among emerging markets

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 10:54am

BENGALURU: Morgan Stanley has upgraded its view on Indian markets to “overweight” from “equal weight”, citing easing valuations as compared to October 2022, when the global brokerage identified the onset of a new bull market in Asian and emerging market equities.

India is now the top ranked, most-preferred market among emerging markets (EMs), rising from the sixth spot, due to supportive foreign inflows, macro stability and positive earnings outlook, the brokerage said in a note late Wednesday.

“We see a secular trend towards sustained superior earnings per share (EPS) growth versus EM over the cycle,” Morgan Stanley analysts said, adding that a young demographic profile is supporting equity inflows.

Sectorally, the brokerage remains overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrial segments in India, and has an “add” rating on Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India in its Asia Pacific focus and Global Emerging Markets lists.

Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% as deal drought persists

The situation in Indian markets is in stark contrast to that in China, with the country at the start of a long-wave boom at the same time as China may be ending one, it said.

“We think returning India to an “overweight” rating and downgrading China to “equal weight” is warranted,” analysts said, referring to the Indian markets’ outperformance over China as a sign of a structural breakout in favour of India.

Morgan Stanley

Comments

1000 characters

Morgan Stanley upgrades India to ‘overweight’, terms it top pick among emerging markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

Iranian FM arrives

Read more stories