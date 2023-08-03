BAFL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.26%)
FABL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FCCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.3%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HBL 106.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.86%)
HUBC 86.32 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.85%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
OGDC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.77%)
PAEL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PIOC 98.51 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.04%)
PPL 77.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
SSGC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
TELE 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.37%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 5,029 Increased By 36.1 (0.72%)
BR30 18,121 Increased By 223.2 (1.25%)
KSE100 49,263 Increased By 498.4 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,612 Increased By 132.4 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Safety concerns mount for scout gathering amid South Korea heatwave

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 10:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SEOUL: South Korea’s interior minister urged on Thursday organisers of a global scout jamboree to take “all available measures” to ensure the safety of the event after more than 400 participants suffered heat-exhaustion amid scorching temperatures.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree kicked off on Tuesday as authorities issued the highest-level warning for extreme temperatures for the first time in four years.

“Most of them were experiencing mild symptoms, such as headache, dizziness and nausea and all returned to their camp sites,” a Jeonbuk Fire Service official said, referring to the scouts.

Parts of South Korea have been roasting in temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) this week, and the heat has killed at least 16 people, according to official data.

Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min has ordered more ambulances, shuttle buses and air conditioners to remain on standby to ensure the safety of the scouts, his office said.

About 43,000 scouts from around the world are expected to take part in the jamboree, scheduled to run to Aug. 12.

The event is being held in a massive sea reclamation project in the western county of Buan, and the opening ceremony was attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol and British TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

The organising committee for the global scout jamboree was not immediately available for comment.

South Korea heatwave

Comments

1000 characters

Safety concerns mount for scout gathering amid South Korea heatwave

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

Iranian FM arrives

Read more stories