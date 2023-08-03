BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 2, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA
Read here for details.
- After over 500-point gain, KSE-100 closes at six-year high
Read here for details.
- Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court
Read here for details.
- Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again
Read here for details.
- Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sectors
Read here for details.
- Bill to amend Secrets Act referred to Senate standing committee after opposition
Read here for details.
- China to stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int’l landscape: Xi
Read here for details.
- Iran FM Hossein Abdollahian arrives in Islamabad on 2-day official visit
Read here for details.
- ‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM
Read here for details.
