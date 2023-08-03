BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Read here for details.

  • After over 500-point gain, KSE-100 closes at six-year high

Read here for details.

  • Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Read here for details.

  • Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Read here for details.

  • Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sectors

Read here for details.

  • Bill to amend Secrets Act referred to Senate standing committee after opposition

Read here for details.

  • China to stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int’l landscape: Xi

Read here for details.

  • Iran FM Hossein Abdollahian arrives in Islamabad on 2-day official visit

Read here for details.

  • ‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

Read here for details.

