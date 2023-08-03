Six more killed, 15 injured due to floods: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The devastating floods triggered by monsoon rains have wreaked more havoc in the country as in the past 24 hours, six people lost their lives, 15 were injured, 296 houses were damaged, and 530 livestock lost.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over the past 24 hours, four deaths are reported in Balochistan owing to flash floods and two deaths were reported in Punjab. Flash floods also injured 15 people, of which, 10 in Balochistan, four in Punjab, and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Moreover, the flash floods also swept away a total of 296 houses, of which, 119 were completely destroyed and 177 were partially damaged. Most of the house damages are reported from Balochistan with 241 houses damaged, of which, 53 were completely and 150 were partially destroyed, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 13 houses were damaged, of which, six completely and seven partially damaged, in Punjab, one house was damaged and in AJK 41 houses damaged, of which, 21 fully destroyed and 20 partially.

According to the NDMA, all the livestock losses were reported in Balochistan, wherein, a total of 530 livestock loss was reported including 200 goats, 10 cows, and 320 poultry.

The NDMA has warned of flash flooding, urban flooding, and landslides for the first week of August advising relevant authorities and tourists to take precautionary measures.

The torrential monsoon rains coupled with severe weather conditions have wreaked havoc across several parts of the country, resulting in the loss of at least 189lives, injuring 283, killing 1,013 livestock, damaging 2,248 houses, of which, 622 fully destroyed and 1,626 partially. Moreover, flooding also caused serious damage to infrastructure across the country, especially in the AJK, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and the KPK.

According to the NDMA’s data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab which mainly caused by electrocution and building collapse. In Punjab, a total of 69 people including 31 men, 12 women, and 26 children have lost their lives, while another 163 people including 71 men, 51 women, and 41 children have sustained injuries.

Moreover, 81 houses were also damaged in Punjab, of which, 77 were partially and four were fully destroyed, and three livestock were also killed. In KPK, 53 people including 12 men, nine women, and 32 children have lost their lives owing to various rains-related incidents. In KPK, 69 people including 22 men, 17 women, and 30 children have been injured.

A total of 462 houses, of which, 382 were partially and 80were totally destroyed in KPK as well as 222livestock were killed. In Sindh province, 21 people including eight men, three women, and 11 children died owing to rain-related incidents. The NDMA, so far, reported 10 injuries from Sindh which include five men, four women, and one child. According to official data, 213 livestock losses are reported from Sindh province, wherein, a total of 342 houses were damaged of which 18 were fully and 324 were partially.

