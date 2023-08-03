BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Aug 03, 2023
Iran hangs 11 from Baloch minority on drug charges in 48 hrs: NGO

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

PARIS: Iran hanged 11 members of the Baloch minority on drugs charges within a 48-hour period, an NGO said Wednesday, raising alarm the community is disproportionately targeted in a spate of executions.

Nine Iranian Baloch and two Baloch citizens of neighbouring Afghanistan were hanged between the early morning on Sunday and early Tuesday, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.

The group added that it recorded a total of 61 executions across Iran in July as Iran presses ahead with a surge in capital punishment that has now seen the country put to death 423 people this year.

Campaigners accuse Iran of using capital punishment as an instrument to spread fear throughout the population in the wake of the protest movement that erupted last September over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. The Iranian-Kurdish woman had been detained for allegedly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules for women.

IHR said that while members of the Baloch minority make up only two to six percent of the population, they accounted for a third of all executions in 2022.

Eight Baloch men were executed on drugs charges in the main prison of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, between July 30 and August 1, it said.

Another Baloch man was executed on similar charges on July 31 at a prison in Birjand city in the eastern province of Khorosan, it added.

Mohammad Arbab, 30, and 32-year-old Asadollah Amini, two Afghan nationals of Baluch ethnicity, were secretly executed in Zabol Prison in Sistan-Baluchistan on 30 and 31 July, it said.

The number of executions in Iran on drug-related charges dropped dramatically in 2018 following amendments to the anti-narcotics law but has surged again since 2021.

