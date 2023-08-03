Senate body raises questions on recruitment process in PSQCA

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology raised questions on the recruitment process in the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The parliamentary panel met with Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen in the chair here on Wednesday, which deliberated on the recruitment process in the PSQCA.

Tareen expressed reservations about acquiring the services of the UTS and inquired as to why the Services of Public Testing Service (NTS&NUST) have not been acquired. He further stated that irregularities had also been observed in the recruitment process, and several candidates had approached the standing committee in this regard. The PSQCA officials apprised that the contract was being awarded to the lowest bidder as per government policy.

The chairman committee raised concerns about the “promotion vacancies” issue, which were advertised by the PSQCA. He emphasised that the promotion should be granted to deserving employees serving in the organisation for many years. “Unfortunately, the PSQCA has advertised these posts and is conducting interviews today without considering the eligible serving employees.”

The committee directed the PSQCA to halt the recruitment process and conduct an inquiry to investigate irregularity.

Furthermore, the senate body was briefed on the current status of the recommendation, made by the standing committee in the previous meeting. The PSQCA informed that a contempt application had been filed against the cement industry, as they were not complying with the Supreme Court’s order to pay the marking fee for using the PSQCA logo.

Additionally, regarding the matter of COMSAT University Islamabad (CUI) in Quetta, officials assured that swift action had been taken, and they would submit a report on the progress during the next committee meeting.

While discussing the pay scale matter of COMSATS employees, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen directed the university management to conduct a meeting with staff representatives and submit a report in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators, Kamran Murtaza, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Anwarul Haq Kakar, and Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, and other concerned officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.

