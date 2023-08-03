PSDF sign multi-layered MoU

LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday signed a multi-layered memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which they would collaborate to provide technical and vocational training in and around Lahore to the eligible children of LWMC staff that fall within PSDF’s mandate.

According to the MoU, the PSDF would provide skills training to LWMC staff’s children, including customised programmes for women and non-Muslim youth, by reserving up to 10 percent of its seats for its ongoing skilling programmes with training service providers exclusively for LWMC staff’s children.

This would help them get prepared for income generation in job markets, self-employment and entrepreneurship. The skills training trades range from traditional skills to information technology and were designed on the latest approved curricula.

In the second stage of the MoU, the LWMC would collaborate with PSDF to fund whole training schemes exclusively for the eligible children of LWMC staff to help uplift worker communities in and around Lahore.

While addressing the signing ceremony, PSDF COO Ali Akbar Bosan said that partnering with the LWMC to help break the cycle of poverty in marginalised communities was a core mandate of PSDF, adding that they were proud to be working with the team to manage this change and help uplift the lives and financial independence of communities.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahab Din on the occasion said that the skilling partnership was all about helping the families of LWMC staff and employees in Lahore to develop economically. “We have a huge task ahead of us and this is the right step to integrate and grow our communities,” he added.

