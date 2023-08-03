KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.169 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,785.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.463 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.463 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.563 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.025 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 874.222 million), DJ (PKR 583.607 million), Silver (PKR 336.382 million), Japan Equity (PKR 315.560 million), Copper (PKR 247.382 million), Natural Gas (PKR 157.911 million), SP 500 (PKR 83.096 million) and Brent (PKR 55.089 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.670 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023