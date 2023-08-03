Efforts on to promote culture, heritage: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that steps were being taken to promote the country’s culture and heritage and its narrative through screen tourism.

During an inauguration of a Cinema House at Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company in Islamabad, she said the ministry was making all its efforts to resolve the financial issues of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company.

She stressed the need to financially empower Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company.

The minister said the salary and pension issues of Radio Pakistan employees had been resolved.

She further said the PTI’s government hatched a conspiracy to destroy those national institutions but the government was trying to make them financially viable.

In the session of the National Assembly, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Jawaria Zafar Ahir, presented her report on the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill, 2023.

Speaking about Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill, 2023, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday, the National Assembly passed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill, 2023, and the Press Council of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2023.

