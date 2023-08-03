Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Sea Holy Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. 31-07-2023 B-1 MTM Disc Load East Wind 31-07-2023 Antwerp Container Shipping Co. B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 30-07-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-9/B-8 Gfs Prime Disc Load East Wind 31-07-2023 Container Shipping Co. B-10/B-11 Maritime Disc Alpine Marine 29-07-2023 Kelly Mogas Services Anne B-13/B-14 Lmz Vega Load Mill Crystal Sea 31-07-2023 Scale Services B-14/B-15 Theodore Disc Rock WMA Shipcare Phosphate Services 28-07-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 Mona Manx Disc Canola Ocean Services 02-07-2023 Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 01-08-2023 Discovery Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 01-08-2023 Monica III Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Gfs Giselle Disc Load East Wind 01-08-2023 Container Shipping Company Saptl-4 Apl Antwerp Disc Load Cma Cgm 31-07-2023 Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Osaka Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 01-08-2023 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Monica III 02-08-2023 Disc Load Msc Agency Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Gfs Giselle 02-08-2023 Disc Load East Wind Container Shipping Company Mona Manx 02-08-2023 Disc. Canola Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd Sea Holy 02-08-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corp Northern 02-08-2023 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Discovery Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T.Mardan 02-08-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Lr1 Charm 02-08-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Savannah 02-08-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Momentum 02-08-2023 D/10000 Iron Universal Shipping Phonex (Pvt) Ltd Msc Tiar II 03-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Clemens Schulte 03-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Courage 02-08-2023 Container Ship - Elbabe 02-08-2023 Clinkers - Northern Practise 02-08-2023 Container Ship - Ren Jian 8 02-08-2023 Container Ship - Apl Antwerp 02-08-2023 Container Ship - Gc Argon 02-08-2023 Tanker - Phoenix Leadaer 02-08-2023 Car Carrier - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 San Cement Global July 31, 2023 Antonio Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT CL Lindy Coal GSA July 31, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC August 01, 2023 Sentosa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK August 01, 2023 United-VIII ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP BW Kobe Canola Ocean Service July 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL PGC LPG Universal Aug 01, 2023 Patreas Shipping ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Royal Jasmine Gas oil GAC August 02, 2023 Andrea Victory Palm oil Alpine -do- Emma Grace Soya been Sea Trade -do- oil ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= PGC LPG Universal August 02, 2023 Patreas Shipping CL Lindy Coal GSA -do- Maersk Sentosa Container GAC -do- MSC United-VIII Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Mega-I Palm oil Alpine August02, 2023 AL Daayen LNG GAC -do- Karimata Gas oil A.L.A -do- Rhine Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth Al-Maha LPG Transmarine -do- MSC Monica Container MSC PAK August 02, 2023 Maersk Pelepas Container GSA -do- Express Rome Container Happag Lloyd August03, 2023 OOCL Savannah Container OOCL Pak -do- =============================================================================

