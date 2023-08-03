KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Sea Holy Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp. 31-07-2023
B-1 MTM Disc Load East Wind 31-07-2023
Antwerp Container Shipping Co.
B-4 Nordrhone Disc Sea Trade 30-07-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-9/B-8 Gfs Prime Disc Load East Wind 31-07-2023
Container Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11 Maritime Disc Alpine Marine 29-07-2023
Kelly Mogas Services
Anne
B-13/B-14 Lmz Vega Load Mill Crystal Sea 31-07-2023
Scale Services
B-14/B-15 Theodore Disc Rock WMA Shipcare
Phosphate Services 28-07-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 Mona Manx Disc Canola Ocean Services 02-07-2023
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 01-08-2023
Discovery Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 01-08-2023
Monica III Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Gfs Giselle Disc Load East Wind 01-08-2023
Container Shipping Company
Saptl-4 Apl Antwerp Disc Load Cma Cgm 31-07-2023
Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Osaka Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 01-08-2023
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Monica III 02-08-2023 Disc Load Msc Agency
Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Gfs Giselle 02-08-2023 Disc Load East Wind
Container Shipping Company
Mona Manx 02-08-2023 Disc. Canola Ocean Services
Pvt. Ltd
Sea Holy 02-08-2023 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Northern 02-08-2023 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Discovery Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan 02-08-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Lr1 Charm 02-08-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
(Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Savannah 02-08-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited
Momentum 02-08-2023 D/10000 Iron Universal Shipping
Phonex (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Tiar II 03-08-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Clemens Schulte 03-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Courage 02-08-2023 Container Ship -
Elbabe 02-08-2023 Clinkers -
Northern
Practise 02-08-2023 Container Ship -
Ren Jian 8 02-08-2023 Container Ship -
Apl Antwerp 02-08-2023 Container Ship -
Gc Argon 02-08-2023 Tanker -
Phoenix
Leadaer 02-08-2023 Car Carrier -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 San Cement Global July 31, 2023
Antonio Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT CL Lindy Coal GSA July 31, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC August 01, 2023
Sentosa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK August 01, 2023
United-VIII
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP BW Kobe Canola Ocean Service July 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL PGC LPG Universal Aug 01, 2023
Patreas Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Royal Jasmine Gas oil GAC August 02, 2023
Andrea Victory Palm oil Alpine -do-
Emma Grace Soya been Sea Trade -do-
oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
PGC LPG Universal August 02, 2023
Patreas Shipping
CL Lindy Coal GSA -do-
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC -do-
MSC
United-VIII Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mega-I Palm oil Alpine August02, 2023
AL Daayen LNG GAC -do-
Karimata Gas oil A.L.A -do-
Rhine Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Al-Maha LPG Transmarine -do-
MSC Monica Container MSC PAK August 02, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas Container GSA -do-
Express
Rome Container Happag Lloyd August03, 2023
OOCL
Savannah Container OOCL Pak -do-
=============================================================================
