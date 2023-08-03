BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Sea Holy       Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                                 Oil            Shipping Corp.     31-07-2023
B-1               MTM            Disc Load      East Wind          31-07-2023
                  Antwerp        Container      Shipping Co.
B-4               Nordrhone      Disc           Sea Trade          30-07-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-9/B-8           Gfs Prime      Disc Load      East Wind          31-07-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11         Maritime       Disc           Alpine Marine      29-07-2023
                  Kelly          Mogas          Services
                  Anne
B-13/B-14         Lmz Vega       Load Mill      Crystal Sea        31-07-2023
                                 Scale          Services
B-14/B-15         Theodore       Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare
                                 Phosphate      Services           28-07-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         Mona Manx      Disc Canola    Ocean Services     02-07-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         Northern       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        01-08-2023
                  Discovery      Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         01-08-2023
                  Monica III     Container      Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Gfs Giselle    Disc Load      East Wind          01-08-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Company
Saptl-4           Apl Antwerp    Disc Load      Cma Cgm            31-07-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Osaka          Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        01-08-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Monica III    02-08-2023     Disc Load                         Msc Agency
                                 Container                  Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Gfs Giselle       02-08-2023     Disc Load                          East Wind
                                 Container                   Shipping Company
Mona Manx         02-08-2023     Disc. Canola                  Ocean Services
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Sea Holy          02-08-2023     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Northern          02-08-2023     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
Discovery                        Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan        02-08-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Lr1 Charm         02-08-2023     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Savannah     02-08-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                (Pvt) Limited
Momentum          02-08-2023     D/10000 Iron              Universal Shipping
Phonex                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Tiar II       03-08-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Clemens Schulte   03-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Courage           02-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Elbabe            02-08-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Northern
Practise          02-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ren Jian 8        02-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Apl Antwerp       02-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gc Argon          02-08-2023     Tanker                                     -
Phoenix
Leadaer           02-08-2023     Car Carrier                                -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              San            Cement         Global          July 31, 2023
                  Antonio                       Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              CL Lindy       Coal           GSA             July 31, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC           August 01, 2023
                  Sentosa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK       August 01, 2023
                  United-VIII
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               BW Kobe        Canola         Ocean Service   July 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL PGC          LPG            Universal                       Aug 01, 2023
Patreas                          Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Royal Jasmine     Gas oil        GAC                          August 02, 2023
Andrea Victory    Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Emma Grace        Soya been      Sea Trade                               -do-
                  oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
PGC               LPG            Universal                    August 02, 2023
Patreas                          Shipping
CL Lindy          Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC
United-VIII       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mega-I            Palm oil       Alpine                        August02, 2023
AL Daayen         LNG            GAC                                     -do-
Karimata          Gas oil        A.L.A                                   -do-
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Al-Maha           LPG            Transmarine                             -do-
MSC Monica        Container      MSC PAK                      August 02, 2023
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GSA                                     -do-
Express
Rome              Container      Happag Lloyd                  August03, 2023
OOCL
Savannah          Container      OOCL Pak                                -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories