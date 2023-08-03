KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Surmawala Sec. Agritech Limited 500 6.85
Alfalah CLSA Sec. 10,000,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,500 7.00
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 5,000 255.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 255.80
Growth Sec. B.O.Punjab 4,500,000 4.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 4.52
TS Sec. Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02
Growth Sec. Habib Bank 95,247 93.58
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,247 93.58
MRA Securities Honda Atlas Cars 1 147.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 147.00
D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 25,000 92.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 92.00
MRA Securities OLP Financial 22,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 19.00
Sherman Sec. Pak Stock Exchange 1,200,000 10.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 10.20
Topline Securities Pak Tobacco 290,000 550.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 550.00
ASDA Sec. Shell Pakistan 100,000 155.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 155.00
MRA Securities Sui North GasXD 10,000 47.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 47.80
MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 30,000 28.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 28.40
Adam Usman Sec. Waves Corp Ltd. 950,000 7.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 950,000 7.75
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 18,102,748
===========================================================================================
