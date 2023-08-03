BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Surmawala Sec.               Agritech Limited                             500          6.85
Alfalah CLSA Sec.                                                  10,000,000          7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,500          7.00
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                            5,000        255.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000        255.80
Growth Sec.                  B.O.Punjab                             4,500,000          4.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               4,500,000          4.52
TS Sec.                      Gharibwal Cement                         875,000          0.02
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 875,000          0.02
Growth Sec.                  Habib Bank                                95,247         93.58
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  95,247         93.58
MRA Securities               Honda Atlas Cars                               1        147.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       1        147.00
D.J.M. Sec.                  Oil & Gas Dev.                            25,000         92.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         92.00
MRA Securities               OLP Financial                             22,000         19.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  22,000         19.00
Sherman Sec.                 Pak Stock Exchange                     1,200,000         10.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,200,000         10.20
Topline Securities           Pak Tobacco                              290,000        550.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 290,000        550.00
ASDA Sec.                    Shell Pakistan                           100,000        155.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000        155.00
MRA Securities               Sui North GasXD                           10,000         47.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         47.80
MRA Securities               Unity Foods Ltd                           30,000         28.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  30,000         28.40
Adam Usman Sec.              Waves Corp Ltd.                          950,000          7.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 950,000          7.75
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        18,102,748
===========================================================================================

