KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Surmawala Sec. Agritech Limited 500 6.85 Alfalah CLSA Sec. 10,000,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,500 7.00 MRA Securities Attock Refinery 5,000 255.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 255.80 Growth Sec. B.O.Punjab 4,500,000 4.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 4.52 TS Sec. Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02 Growth Sec. Habib Bank 95,247 93.58 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,247 93.58 MRA Securities Honda Atlas Cars 1 147.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1 147.00 D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 25,000 92.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 92.00 MRA Securities OLP Financial 22,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 19.00 Sherman Sec. Pak Stock Exchange 1,200,000 10.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 10.20 Topline Securities Pak Tobacco 290,000 550.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 550.00 ASDA Sec. Shell Pakistan 100,000 155.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 155.00 MRA Securities Sui North GasXD 10,000 47.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 47.80 MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 30,000 28.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 28.40 Adam Usman Sec. Waves Corp Ltd. 950,000 7.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 950,000 7.75 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,102,748 ===========================================================================================

