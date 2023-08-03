WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== August 2, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Aug-23 31-Jul-23 28-Jul-23 27-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104173 0.104184 0.103963 0.103873 Euro 0.818836 0.820813 0.819776 0.824743 Japanese yen 0.005229 0.005284 0.00534 0.005284 U.K. pound 0.955396 0.958013 0.956964 0.96052 U.S. dollar 0.746432 0.744637 0.744574 0.741342 Algerian dinar 0.005501 0.005496 0.005504 Australian dollar 0.498094 0.497566 0.496556 0.503594 Botswana pula 0.056729 0.057039 0.056737 0.056861 Brazilian real 0.156334 0.157067 0.157592 0.157077 Brunei dollar 0.560595 0.559121 0.559031 0.560434 Canadian dollar 0.565104 0.562707 0.56158 Chilean peso 0.000888 0.000899 0.000901 0.000898 Czech koruna 0.034163 0.034323 0.034131 0.034287 Danish krone 0.109884 0.110134 0.109998 0.110678 Indian rupee 0.009054 0.009053 0.009042 Israeli New Shekel 0.204334 0.201635 0.200532 Korean won 0.000586 0.000582 0.000585 0.00058 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43137 2.42711 2.41952 Malaysian ringgit 0.165286 0.163999 0.163776 0.16367 Mauritian rupee 0.016314 0.016172 0.016197 0.01618 Mexican peso 0.04429 0.044508 0.044613 0.044302 New Zealand dollar 0.462825 0.459515 0.459588 0.462968 Norwegian krone 0.073039 0.073415 0.073404 0.074118 Omani rial 1.94131 1.93664 1.92807 Peruvian sol 0.206729 0.206444 Philippine peso 0.013613 0.013577 0.013654 0.013568 Polish zloty 0.185394 0.186183 0.184405 0.186727 Qatari riyal 0.205064 0.204571 0.203665 Russian ruble 0.008133 0.00813 0.008184 0.008235 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199049 0.19857 0.197691 Singapore dollar 0.560595 0.559121 0.559031 0.560434 South African rand 0.041285 0.042042 0.041668 0.042376 Swedish krona 0.070594 0.070766 0.070418 0.071722 Swiss franc 0.856101 0.856374 0.865397 Thai baht 0.021736 0.021752 Trinidadian dollar 0.110639 0.11018 0.109894 U.A.E. dirham 0.203249 0.20276 0.201863 Uruguayan peso 0.019895 0.019769 0.019643 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

