Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
August 2, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-Aug-23      31-Jul-23      28-Jul-23      27-Jul-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104173       0.104184       0.103963       0.103873
Euro                             0.818836       0.820813       0.819776       0.824743
Japanese yen                     0.005229       0.005284        0.00534       0.005284
U.K. pound                       0.955396       0.958013       0.956964        0.96052
U.S. dollar                      0.746432       0.744637       0.744574       0.741342
Algerian dinar                   0.005501       0.005496                      0.005504
Australian dollar                0.498094       0.497566       0.496556       0.503594
Botswana pula                    0.056729       0.057039       0.056737       0.056861
Brazilian real                   0.156334       0.157067       0.157592       0.157077
Brunei dollar                    0.560595       0.559121       0.559031       0.560434
Canadian dollar                  0.565104       0.562707        0.56158
Chilean peso                     0.000888       0.000899       0.000901       0.000898
Czech koruna                     0.034163       0.034323       0.034131       0.034287
Danish krone                     0.109884       0.110134       0.109998       0.110678
Indian rupee                     0.009054       0.009053       0.009042
Israeli New Shekel               0.204334       0.201635       0.200532
Korean won                       0.000586       0.000582       0.000585        0.00058
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43137        2.42711                       2.41952
Malaysian ringgit                0.165286       0.163999       0.163776        0.16367
Mauritian rupee                  0.016314       0.016172       0.016197        0.01618
Mexican peso                      0.04429       0.044508       0.044613       0.044302
New Zealand dollar               0.462825       0.459515       0.459588       0.462968
Norwegian krone                  0.073039       0.073415       0.073404       0.074118
Omani rial                        1.94131        1.93664                       1.92807
Peruvian sol                     0.206729                                     0.206444
Philippine peso                  0.013613       0.013577       0.013654       0.013568
Polish zloty                     0.185394       0.186183       0.184405       0.186727
Qatari riyal                     0.205064       0.204571                      0.203665
Russian ruble                    0.008133        0.00813       0.008184       0.008235
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199049        0.19857                      0.197691
Singapore dollar                 0.560595       0.559121       0.559031       0.560434
South African rand               0.041285       0.042042       0.041668       0.042376
Swedish krona                    0.070594       0.070766       0.070418       0.071722
Swiss franc                      0.856101       0.856374       0.865397
Thai baht                                                      0.021736       0.021752
Trinidadian dollar               0.110639        0.11018       0.109894
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203249        0.20276                      0.201863
Uruguayan peso                   0.019895       0.019769       0.019643
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

