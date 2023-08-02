BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Rouble slides past 93 vs dollar; Russian stocks up as oil prices climb

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 04:01pm

The Russian rouble fell past 93 against the dollar on Wednesday, unable to latch onto support from oil prices at a 3-1/2-month high, and hampered by political risk and by concerns the finance ministry may switch to foreign currency purchases this month.

By 1044 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 93.26 and had lost 1.2% to trade at 102.38 versus the euro. It shed 1.1% against the yuan to 12.97.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.5% at $85.37 a barrel, earlier hitting its strongest since April 17.

A high-rise building in Moscow’s business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday, forcing companies to think about their employees’ safety.

The rouble was also hurt by market uncertainty over whether the finance ministry will this month continue with foreign currency sales to cover shortfalls in Russia’s energy export revenues, or switch to purchases.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters gave no clear consensus. The ministry will inform the market of its monthly interventions plan on Thursday.

“The rise in oil prices, coupled with the weakened rouble, reminds us of prospects for the start of yuan purchases under the budget rule,” said Bank St Petersburg analysts.

Russia resumed foreign currency interventions in January, selling China’s yuan rather than what it terms “unfriendly” Western currencies. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5% at 1,050.6 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, which in the previous session hit its strongest mark since before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, was 0.5% higher at 3,110.1 points.

The MOEX is abnormally high, said Sinara Investment Bank in a note.

The index still remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

“Retail investors’ euphoria may continue today both on the back of dividend reinvestment and the weakening rouble. However long-term growth perspectives are in doubt due to growing risks,” Sinara said.

Russia’s finance ministry will hold three OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday.

