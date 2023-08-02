BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

3 ODIs series: Pakistan to play against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka this month

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play against Afghanistan in three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) series in this month.

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on August 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on August 26.

These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on 30th August with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium, a PCB spokesman, said.

The national men’s side will assemble in Sri Lanka on 17th August and will have training sessions on August 19, 20 and 21.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan has won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Tour itinerary: 22nd Aug – 1st ODI, Hambantota; 24th Aug – 2nd ODI, Hambantota; 26th Aug – Third ODI, Colombo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Afghanistan Sri Lanka ODI

Comments

1000 characters

3 ODIs series: Pakistan to play against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka this month

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories