3 ODIs series: Pakistan to play against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka this month

LAHORE: Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play against Afghanistan in three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) series in this month.

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on August 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on August 26.

These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on 30th August with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium, a PCB spokesman, said.

The national men’s side will assemble in Sri Lanka on 17th August and will have training sessions on August 19, 20 and 21.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan has won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Tour itinerary: 22nd Aug – 1st ODI, Hambantota; 24th Aug – 2nd ODI, Hambantota; 26th Aug – Third ODI, Colombo.

