IT: Punjab govt trains 54,000 youth

LAHORE: The Punjab government has trained 54,000 youth with information technology skills, enabling them to earn over Rs. 8 billion.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday, e-Rozgaar Training Programme, an initiative of the PITB and Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department, has enabled the skilled youth of Punjab to earn money.

The programme was launched to train the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile in seven different fields, including mobile app development, technical content marketing, creative designing and e-commerce. Till date, more than 54,000 students have completed their training. According to a recent survey, e-Rozgaar trained candidates have earned more than Rs 8.152 billion through the internet till date. It is pertinent to mention here that 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab.

