BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.371 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,591.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.990 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.082 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.610 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 803.469 million), DJ (PKR 611.289 million), Platinum (PKR 517.331 million), Silver (PKR 244.622 million), Japan Equity (PKR 209.180 million), Copper (PKR 110.420 million), SP 500 (PKR 87.097 million), Natural Gas (PKR 70.410 million) and Brent (PKR 34.515 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 30 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 58.541 million was traded.

PMEX daily trading report

PMEX daily trading report

