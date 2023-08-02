KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.371 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,591.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.990 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.082 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.610 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 803.469 million), DJ (PKR 611.289 million), Platinum (PKR 517.331 million), Silver (PKR 244.622 million), Japan Equity (PKR 209.180 million), Copper (PKR 110.420 million), SP 500 (PKR 87.097 million), Natural Gas (PKR 70.410 million) and Brent (PKR 34.515 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 30 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 58.541 million was traded.

