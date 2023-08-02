BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton market is generally quiet amid lean Phutti arrivals after the recent rain spell. The buyer is conscious about heavy moisture in cotton and remains on the sideline waiting for the quality to get better. The matter of pending deliveries, in huge numbers, is a matter of concern for buyer and seller.

He also told that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 Kg.

Around, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind, 200 bales of Badin, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Daur, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund and 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,935 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Modest business on cotton market

Bilawal says govt can take action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Minister tries to justify hike

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Order issued against authorities: Closure of One Customs clearance system hitting businesses: FTO

Income tax return form for TY23: KTBA urges FBR to remove technical glitches, irregularities

SBP bifurcates ‘BC&CPD’ into two separate depts

FBR surpasses July revenue collection target

UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes in Haryana

Read more stories