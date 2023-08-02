BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
Aug 02, 2023
Opinion

FY24 to FY28: IMF’s forex cash flow projections

Syed Shabbar Zaidi Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:47am

This article is in continuation of the writer’s earlier article on the same subject carried by this newspaper on July 25, 2023. The comments and observations in this part are therefore to be read in that perspective.

On Table 3b of page 36 of the IMF Report of 2023 a detailed analysis of requirements for external finances and their arrangement has been made. In the following Table, the specific kind of presentation by the IMF has been placed under simple understandable form.

This analysis reveals the following: 

============================================================================================================================
S. No            Particular                               2023-24     2024-25     2025-26     2026-27     2027-28      Total
============================================================================================================================
                 Foreign Currency required by Pakistan
1                Current account deficit                  6.424       6.462       7.139       7.285       7.945       32.255
2                Repayment of Government Sector Loans     14.499      13.223      18.081      13.970      16.255      76.028
3                Repayment of Private Sector Loans        5.779       5.945       6.102       6.263       6.423       30.512
4                IMF Repayment                            1.659       1.538       .574        1.372       2.232        7.375
5 (1+2+3+4)      Total $ required                         28.361      27.168      31.897      28.890      32.855     149.170
                 To be acquired from
6                FDI                                      .173        1.526       1.861       2.250       2.689        8.499
7                Equity and debt portfolio                7.338       9.023       10.004      10.437      12.143      48.945
8                Syndicated Loans and Eurobonds           2.325       9.031       11.031      8.031       9.331       39.749
9 (7+&)          Private Sectors                          9.663       18.054      21.035      18.468      21.474      88.694
10               Government Loans
11               Chinese                                  .135        .132        .049        .047        .041
12               Non Chinese Loans and borrowings 
                 including rollover                        19.997      11.206      10.108      9.167       9.107
13 (11+12)       Total Government Loans                   20.132       11.338      10.157      9.214       9.148      59.989
14               Others                                   .300         157        .097        .078        .030         . 662
15 (6+9+13+14)   Total Available resources                30.268       31.075      33.150      30.010      33.341    157.844
16 (5-15)                                                 1.907        3.907       1.253       1.120       486         8.673
============================================================================================================================

(1) There is substantial change in the ‘composition’ of debts/borrowings by Pakistan; (2) there is, also an expectation of substantial equity and debt inflow into Pakistan; and (3) Pakistan will most likely continue to walk a very tightrope.

The first aspect is startling. The aforesaid table shows that over the period, there will be a net increase in loans and debts by USD 27 (150-123) billion, however, government debts from multilaterals and friendly countries will reduce. There is a repayment of USD 76.028 billion as against new borrowing of USD 59.989.

This depicts that Pakistan is not able to obtain funds from friendly countries and multilaterals; and rollover is not expected for all such debts due. On account of these reasons, there is a net repayment of USD 19.443 billion over the period of five years.

This is not a good sign for the country. Furthermore, there is no inflow from China. This also implies that Pakistan is not able to obtain full rollover as was desired.

As per the estimates given in the table, there is another net inflow of USD 58.182 billion during this period of five years. Out of which USD 48.945 billion has been titled as ‘Includes equity and debt portfolio inflows, and borrowing by banks and other sectors’. This heading is under ‘Private Creditors’.

This heading requires further disclosure. In addition to the above, there will be another demand of around USD 9 billion. This staggering amount of around USD 60 (58.182 billion) is expected to be arranged from ‘Private Creditors’.

Private credit is obtained on the basis of international credit rating. According to Moody’s, investment grade bonds comprise the following credit ratings range from Aaa to Baa3.

The lowest investment grade for bonds is a rating of BBB- (on the Standard & Poor’s and Fitch scale) or Baa3 (on Moody’s); or better are considered “investment-grade.” Bonds with lower ratings are considered “speculative” and often referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds.

At the moment, Moody’s credit rating for Pakistan is Caa3. This is a rating within speculative grade as Moody’s Long-term Corporate Obligation Rating. Obligations rated Caa3 are judged to be of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk. Rating one notch higher is Caa2.

Whether or not Pakistan will be able to obtain the required loans/debts from the international market depends on the credit rating that can be achieved during the period. The writer does not see any apparent reason for improvement from Caa2 to Baa3 at least during this period.

Historically, average yields on junk bonds have been 4% to 6% above those for comparable U.S. Treasuries. U.S. bonds are generally considered the standard for investment-grade bonds because the nation has never defaulted on a debt. But we have no choice.

Pakistan will be compelled to borrow from the market a sum of around USD 60 billion during this period of five years. This is a worrying feature for us. This cash flow in USD tells us that Pakistan will be in a very difficult situation in these five years. Any external shock such as a sharp increase in prices of commodities or a major hike in the international market interest rates will have a debilitating impact on the economy.

Nevertheless, in summary, the writer considers that this is the best possible scenario under the present circumstances. This table appears to assure our creditors that a default in the following five years would not be happening. It is good to this extent and is the only solution.

Nevertheless, if this country and its people want to have economic development, then the reality would have to be completely different from what has been stated. In this scenario there will be a contraction of the economy, loss of employment and high inflation.

We need to overcome and reverse all these negatives. This reversal is not the job of the IMF. They have brought us back from the ventilator. It is up to us to be fit and proper as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF forex USD Moody’s Cash flows IMF and Pakistan Pakistan forex reserves Economic distress

FY24 to FY28: IMF’s forex cash flow projections

